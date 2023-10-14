Currently, the Vancouver Canucks (1-0) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (0-1) at Rogers Place on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Teddy Blueger C Out Leg

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
- - - -

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Edmonton, Alberta
  • Arena: Rogers Place

Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • Vancouver's total of 296 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 25th in the NHL.
  • They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Oilers were the top-scoring unit in the league last season with 325 goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per game).
  • Defensively, Edmonton conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
  • Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Oilers (-210) Canucks (+170) 7

