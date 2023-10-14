Currently, the Vancouver Canucks (1-0) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (0-1) at Rogers Place on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Vancouver's total of 296 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 25th in the NHL.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Oilers were the top-scoring unit in the league last season with 325 goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per game).

Defensively, Edmonton conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-210) Canucks (+170) 7

