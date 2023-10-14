Canucks vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Currently, the Vancouver Canucks (1-0) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (0-1) at Rogers Place on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- Vancouver's total of 296 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 25th in the NHL.
- They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.
Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Oilers were the top-scoring unit in the league last season with 325 goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per game).
- Defensively, Edmonton conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.
Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-210)
|Canucks (+170)
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.