The Vancouver Canucks will visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, with Brock Boeser coming off four goals in their last game.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/11/2023 Canucks Oilers 8-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canucks' total of 296 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 25th in the NHL.

The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the league.

Their -26 goal differential was 23rd in the league.

The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (11th in NHL) on 273 chances.

The Canucks' power-play percentage (22.71) put them 11th in the league.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 80 39 63 102 47 56 44.3% Jonathan Tanner Miller 81 32 50 82 46 58 55% Quinn Hughes 78 7 69 76 45 56 - Andrei Kuzmenko 81 39 35 74 29 32 0% Brock Boeser 74 18 37 55 21 23 38.6%

Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Oilers were 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per game) led the NHL last season.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

The 89 power-play goals the Oilers recorded last season led the NHL (on 275 power-play chances).

The Oilers paced the league with a 32.36% power-play conversion rate.

Oilers Key Players