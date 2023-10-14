How to Watch the Canucks vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks will visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, with Brock Boeser coming off four goals in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+ is the place to tune in to see the Oilers and the Canucks go head to head.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info
|Oilers vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Canucks Prediction
|Oilers vs Canucks Betting Trends & Stats
Canucks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/11/2023
|Canucks
|Oilers
|8-1 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canucks' total of 296 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 25th in the NHL.
- The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the league.
- Their -26 goal differential was 23rd in the league.
- The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (11th in NHL) on 273 chances.
- The Canucks' power-play percentage (22.71) put them 11th in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|80
|39
|63
|102
|47
|56
|44.3%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|81
|32
|50
|82
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|78
|7
|69
|76
|45
|56
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|81
|39
|35
|74
|29
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|74
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|38.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Oilers were 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game, with 6.6 assists per game) led the NHL last season.
- Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.
- The 89 power-play goals the Oilers recorded last season led the NHL (on 275 power-play chances).
- The Oilers paced the league with a 32.36% power-play conversion rate.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.9%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.2%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.