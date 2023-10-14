Saturday's NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (0-1) and the Vancouver Canucks (1-0) at Rogers Place sees the Oilers as home favorites (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Canucks (+170). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Canucks vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Oilers Moneyline Canucks Moneyline Total BetMGM -210 +170 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Trends

The Oilers have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

The Canucks won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Edmonton has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -210.

Vancouver has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +170.

