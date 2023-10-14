Canucks vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Following Brock Boeser's four-goal showing in the Vancouver Canucks' 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks (1-0) hit the road to play the Edmonton Oilers (0-1) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-210)
|Canucks (+170)
|7
|Oilers (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks claimed an upset victory in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Vancouver was not a bigger moneyline underdog than the +170 odds on it winning this game.
- The Canucks have a 37.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- A total of 49 of Vancouver's games finished with more than 7 goals last season.
Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info
Canucks vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|270 (13th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|296 (25th)
|89 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|62 (11th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|69 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- With 270 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Canucks had the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- Vancouver's total of 296 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 25th in the league.
- Their -26 goal differential was 23rd in the league.
- Vancouver had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' power-play percentage (22.71) put them 11th in the league.
- Vancouver had 15 shorthanded goals (second in league).
- At 71.60%, the Canucks had the 32nd-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Canucks were 17th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (49.5%).
- The 11.1% shooting percentage of Vancouver was third in the league.
- The Canucks shut out their opponents once.
