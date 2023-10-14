Following Brock Boeser's four-goal showing in the Vancouver Canucks' 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks (1-0) hit the road to play the Edmonton Oilers (0-1) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-210) Canucks (+170) 7 Oilers (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks claimed an upset victory in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as an underdog last season.

Vancouver was not a bigger moneyline underdog than the +170 odds on it winning this game.

The Canucks have a 37.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

A total of 49 of Vancouver's games finished with more than 7 goals last season.

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 270 (13th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 296 (25th) 89 (1st) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

With 270 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Canucks had the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

Vancouver's total of 296 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 25th in the league.

Their -26 goal differential was 23rd in the league.

Vancouver had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks' power-play percentage (22.71) put them 11th in the league.

Vancouver had 15 shorthanded goals (second in league).

At 71.60%, the Canucks had the 32nd-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Canucks were 17th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (49.5%).

The 11.1% shooting percentage of Vancouver was third in the league.

The Canucks shut out their opponents once.

