The Seattle Kraken (0-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken were defeated by the Nashville Predators 3-0 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Blues 3, Kraken 0.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-105)

Blues (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Kraken vs Blues Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) had an 11-8-19 record last season in matchups that required overtime.

Seattle picked up 44 points (20-9-4) in the 33 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the 14 games last season the Kraken registered just one goal, they finished 0-12-2 (two points).

Seattle took six points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (2-12-2 record).

The Kraken scored at least three goals in 63 games (51-8-4, 106 points).

In the 33 games when Seattle recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 22-8-3 to record 47 points.

In games when it outshot its opponent, Seattle was 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken were outshot by their opponent 33 times, and went 14-16-3 (31 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.63 27th 20th 30.5 Shots 28.5 27th 2nd 27 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 21st 19.75% Power Play % 19.33% 22nd 21st 76.69% Penalty Kill % 72.35% 30th

Kraken vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

