Kraken vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) square off against the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW, with each team back in action after a loss. The Blues fell to the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Kraken vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-115)
|Kraken (-105)
|6.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken were an underdog 26 times last season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 38.5%, of those games.
- Seattle had a record of 10-16 in games when oddsmakers listed them as -105 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The win probability for the Kraken, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- For Seattle last season, 44 games finished with more goals than Saturday's total of 6.5.
Kraken vs Blues Additional Info
Kraken vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|260 (17th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|298 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|46 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|60 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Seattle's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
- Seattle had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the NHL.
- Seattle had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).
- The Kraken's had the 21st-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.69%).
- The Kraken won 45.3% of faceoffs, 31st in the NHL.
- Seattle's 11.6% shooting percentage was second in the league.
- The Kraken held their opponents scoreless three times.
