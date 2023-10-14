Canucks vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
A game after Brock Boeser scored four goals in the Vancouver Canucks' 8-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks (1-0) visit the Edmonton Oilers (0-1) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will win Saturday's game.
Canucks vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 7, Oilers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+170)
- Total Pick: Over 7 (computer predicts 9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks had a 38-37-7 record last season, and were 14-7-21 in games that went to overtime.
- In the 31 games Vancouver played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 33 points.
- Last season the Canucks scored just one goal in 11 games, and they lost every time.
- Vancouver accumulated six points (3-14-0) when scoring two goals last season.
- The Canucks picked up 77 points in their 52 games when they scored three or more goals.
- Vancouver scored a single power-play goal in 31 games last season and picked up 31 points.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Vancouver was 15-17-4 (34 points).
- The Canucks were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 43 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|1st
|3.96
|Goals Scored
|3.29
|13th
|17th
|3.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.61
|25th
|6th
|33.6
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|18th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|12th
|1st
|32.36%
|Power Play %
|22.71%
|11th
|20th
|76.98%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.6%
|32nd
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
