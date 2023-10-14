A game after Brock Boeser scored four goals in the Vancouver Canucks' 8-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks (1-0) visit the Edmonton Oilers (0-1) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will win Saturday's game.

Canucks vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 7, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+170)

Canucks (+170) Total Pick: Over 7 (computer predicts 9 goals on average)

Over 7 (computer predicts 9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks had a 38-37-7 record last season, and were 14-7-21 in games that went to overtime.

In the 31 games Vancouver played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 33 points.

Last season the Canucks scored just one goal in 11 games, and they lost every time.

Vancouver accumulated six points (3-14-0) when scoring two goals last season.

The Canucks picked up 77 points in their 52 games when they scored three or more goals.

Vancouver scored a single power-play goal in 31 games last season and picked up 31 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Vancouver was 15-17-4 (34 points).

The Canucks were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 43 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.29 13th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.61 25th 6th 33.6 Shots 29.7 22nd 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 1st 32.36% Power Play % 22.71% 11th 20th 76.98% Penalty Kill % 71.6% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.