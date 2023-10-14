Week 7 MWC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Week 7 of the college football schedule includes six games featuring MWC teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 7 MWC Results
Fresno State 37 Utah State 32
- Pregame Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
Fresno State Leaders
- Passing: Logan Fife (22-for-39, 291 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Malik Sherrod (24 ATT, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Tre Watson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 76 YDS, 2 TDs)
Utah State Leaders
- Passing: Cooper Legas (23-for-40, 363 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Rahsul Faison (12 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jalen Royals (8 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Utah State
|Fresno State
|568
|Total Yards
|461
|363
|Passing Yards
|310
|205
|Rushing Yards
|151
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 7 MWC Games
UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-8.5)
San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Favorite: San Jose State (-7)
Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)
Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-8.5)
San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Diego State (-6)
