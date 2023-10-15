Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 1 on October 15, 2023
Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are two of the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (starting at 8:15 PM ET).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Verlander Stats
- Justin Verlander (13-8) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 28th start of the season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Verlander has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 18
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 12
|7.0
|8
|5
|5
|7
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI (163 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.
- He has a .284/.369/.517 slash line on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has recorded 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .262/.363/.441 slash line on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
