The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Bengals vs. Seahawks?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line is much more favorable to the Seahawks compared to the BetMGM line, a 6.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Seahawks.
  • The Bengals have a 58.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Bengals have been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 2-3 in those games.
  • Cincinnati has a record of 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (50%).
  • The Seahawks won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Seattle has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Other Week 6 Best Bets

  • Ravens vs Titans

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Seattle (+2.5)
    • The Bengals have gone 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-2-1.
    • The Seahawks have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
    • Seattle is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
    • Cincinnati and Seattle combine to average 0.1 fewer points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the over/under in this matchup.
    • Cincinnati has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
    • The Seahawks have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

    Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 95.2 3

    Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    4 70.8 5 18.3 0

