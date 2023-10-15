Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 196.2 per game.

Metcalf has put up a team-high 268-yard year thus far (67.0 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in 18 throws on 23 targets.

Metcalf vs. the Bengals

Metcalf vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

Metcalf will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals allow 196.2 passing yards per contest.

The Bengals' defense ranks 22nd in the league by allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Metcalf has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Metcalf has 17.8% of his team's target share (23 targets on 129 passing attempts).

He has 268 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank ninth in NFL play with 11.7 yards per target.

In two of four games this season, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

Metcalf has been targeted four times in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 6 REC / 112 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

