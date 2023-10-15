D.K. Metcalf vs. the Bengals' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 at Paycor Stadium, where they'll be up against Daxton Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals defense. For more stats and analysis on the Seahawks receivers' matchup against the Bengals' secondary, check out this article.
Seahawks vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals
|38.8
|9.7
|30
|90
|9.01
D.K. Metcalf vs. Daxton Hill Insights
D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense
- D.K. Metcalf paces his team with 268 receiving yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Seattle has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking fourth-last in the NFL by putting up 211.3 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with five passing touchdowns.
- The Seahawks have put up 111 points this year, ranking 14th in the league with 27.8 points per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 29th in the NFL with 1,279 total yards (319.8 per contest).
- Seattle is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.3 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 20 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 46.5%.
Daxton Hill & the Bengals' Defense
- Daxton Hill leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 37 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Cincinnati has given up 981 (196.2 per game), ranking 11th in the league.
- The Bengals average 22.8 points conceded per game, which ranks 21st in the NFL.
- Cincinnati's defense hasn't allowed a player to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Bengals have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.
D.K. Metcalf vs. Daxton Hill Advanced Stats
|D.K. Metcalf
|Daxton Hill
|Rec. Targets
|23
|15
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|18
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|14.9
|10
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|268
|37
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67
|7.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|53
|4
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|1.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
