Geno Smith was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Smith's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 6, Smith is averaging 211.5 passing yards per game (846 total). Other season stats include five TD passes, one interception and a 68.3% completion percentage (84-for-123), plus eight carries for 22 yards.

Geno Smith Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Seahawks vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 84 123 68.3% 846 5 1 6.9 8 22 0

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0 Week 4 @Giants 13 20 110 1 0 0 0 0

