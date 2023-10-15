In the Week 6 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith-Njigba will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba's stat line this season reveals 12 catches for 62 yards. He averages 15.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 20 times.

Smith-Njigba, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0

Rep Jaxon Smith-Njigba with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.