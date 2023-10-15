Kenneth Walker III will be up against the second-worst rushing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

This year, Walker has generated a team-leading 283 yards on 64 attempts (70.8 ypg), with five rushing TDs. On the year, Walker also has eight receptions for 73 yards (18.3 ypg).

Walker vs. the Bengals

Walker vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bengals during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Bengals have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The 154 rushing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the 31st-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Bengals have surrendered four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 14th among NFL teams.

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in four opportunities this season.

The Seahawks have passed 56.6% of the time and run 43.4% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 99 rushes this season. He's handled 64 of those carries (64.6%).

Walker has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has scored five of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

He has 18 red zone carries for 78.3% of the team share (his team runs on 53.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Walker Receiving Insights

Walker has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

Walker has 7.8% of his team's target share (10 targets on 129 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (70th in NFL play), racking up 73 yards on 10 passes thrown his way.

Having played four games this year, Walker has not tallied a TD reception.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 18 ATT / 97 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 43 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

