Noah Fant will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Fant has posted 160 yards (on 10 catches) so far this season. He's been targeted 11 times, and is averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Fant and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fant vs. the Bengals

Fant vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The 196.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).

Watch Seahawks vs Bengals on Fubo!

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Fant with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Fant Receiving Insights

Fant has received 8.5% of his team's 129 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He has 160 receiving yards on 11 targets to rank second in NFL play with 14.5 yards per target.

Fant, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.