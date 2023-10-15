Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of the brightest stars in football on offense.

Most of the top contributors for the Bengals and the Seahawks will have player props available for this matchup if you are looking to make player prop wagers.

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +600

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +480

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Lockett - - 53.5 (-113) Will Dissly - - 9.5 (-113) Geno Smith 238.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Noah Fant - - 20.5 (-113) D.K. Metcalf - - 60.5 (-113) Colby Parkinson - - 10.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 68.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 26.5 (-113) Zach Charbonnet - 20.5 (-113) -

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Burrow 271.5 (-113) 6.5 (-128) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 90.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 61.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Irvin Smith Jr. - - 18.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.