The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) will look to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 45.

Before the Bengals play the Seahawks, check out their betting insights and trends.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-2.5) 45 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3) 45.5 -154 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

Seattle vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Seattle has covered the spread three times in four games.

The Seahawks are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Seattle has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Cincinnati is 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Cincinnati's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

