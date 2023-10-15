Seahawks vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) head into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
Before the Bengals square off against the Seahawks, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Seahawks vs. Bengals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|3
|45
|-155
|+130
Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats
Seattle Seahawks
- The Seahawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 45 points just twice this season.
- Seattle's outings this season have a 45-point average over/under, the same as this game's total.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-1-0).
- The Seahawks won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Seattle has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and won that game.
Cincinnati Bengals
- The average total in Cincinnati's contests this year is 44.8, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bengals have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.
- The Bengals have gone 2-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
Bengals vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|16.6
|26
|22.8
|21
|44.8
|2
|5
|Seahawks
|27.8
|14
|22.8
|9
|45
|2
|4
Seahawks
- Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- In its past three contests, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.
- The Bengals have a -31-point scoring differential on the season (-6.2 per game). The Seahawks have outscored opponents by 20 points (five per game).
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45
|43.8
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.8
|24.5
|25
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|45.5
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.6
|24
|23.3
|ATS Record
|1-3-1
|0-1-1
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
