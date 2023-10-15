Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 196.2 per game.

Lockett has 157 yards on 17 catches and two TDs. He has been targeted 27 times, and puts up 39.3 yards receiving per game.

Lockett vs. the Bengals

Lockett vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 196.2 passing yards per game given up by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Bengals have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Bengals' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Lockett Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Lockett has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lockett has been targeted on 27 of his team's 129 passing attempts this season (20.9% target share).

He is averaging 5.8 yards per target (104th in league play), averaging 157 yards on 27 passes thrown his way.

In one of four games this season, Lockett has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has 20.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Lockett has been targeted six times in the red zone (30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts).

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 8 REC / 59 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

