In the Week 6 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +265 (Bet $10 to win $26.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Charbonnet has rushed for 104 yards (26 per game) on 21 carries.

Charbonnet also has four catches this season for 22 yards (5.5 ypg).

Charbonnet has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0

