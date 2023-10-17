Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will face the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you're considering a bet on Wennberg against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Wennberg's plus-minus rating last season was -7, in 18:41 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 12 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Wennberg had an assist in 21 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

Wennberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.