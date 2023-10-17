Andrei Kuzmenko will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Kuzmenko's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Kuzmenko averaged 16:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +9.

He had a goal in 31 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in seven of them.

In 29 of 81 games last season, Kuzmenko had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

