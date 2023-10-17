The Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Avalanche 3, Kraken 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-150)

Avalanche (-150) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) posted a record of 11-8-19 in contests that needed OT last season.

Seattle accumulated 44 points (20-9-4) in its 33 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 14 games, and they picked up two points (0-12-2).

When Seattle scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed six points (2-12-2 record).

The Kraken picked up 106 points in their 63 games when they scored at least three goals.

Last season Seattle scored a single power-play goal in 33 games, posting a record of 22-8-3.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Seattle posted a record of 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken were outshot by their opponents 33 times last season, and took 31 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.3 Shots 30.5 20th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.52% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.