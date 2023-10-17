The Vancouver Canucks, including Brock Boeser, will be in action Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. There are prop bets for Boeser available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brock Boeser vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Boeser Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Boeser's plus-minus last season was -20, in 16:34 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 17 times last season in 74 games played, including multiple goals once.

Boeser had an assist in 29 of 74 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Boeser Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

