Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (2-0), which currently has four players listed, as the Canucks ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Carson Soucy D Questionable Lower Body Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Thatcher Demko G Questionable Illness

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canucks' 270 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Vancouver conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league play.

They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.

Flyers Season Insights (2022-23)

With 220 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Flyers had the league's 29th-ranked offense.

Philadelphia gave up 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -56, they were 26th in the league.

Canucks vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-140) Flyers (+115) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.