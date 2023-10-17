Canucks vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - October 17
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (2-0), which currently has four players listed, as the Canucks ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 PM ET.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Thatcher Demko
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canucks' 270 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Vancouver conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league play.
- They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.
Flyers Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 220 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Flyers had the league's 29th-ranked offense.
- Philadelphia gave up 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -56, they were 26th in the league.
Canucks vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-140)
|Flyers (+115)
|6.5
