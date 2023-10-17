Coming off a win last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and NBCS-PH to see the Flyers look to beat the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in NHL play in goals against.

The Canucks' 270 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.

The 62 power-play goals the Canucks put up last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 273 power-play chances).

The Canucks were 11th in the league with a 22.71% power-play conversion rate.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 80 39 63 102 47 56 44.3% Jonathan Tanner Miller 81 32 50 82 46 58 55% Quinn Hughes 78 7 69 76 45 56 - Andrei Kuzmenko 81 39 35 74 29 32 0% Brock Boeser 74 18 37 55 21 23 38.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flyers conceded 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the NHL.

The Flyers had 220 goals last season (2.7 per game), 29th in the league.

They had the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -56.

With 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), the Flyers were 31st in the NHL.

The Flyers' power-play percentage (15.56) ranked them 32nd in the league.

Flyers Key Players