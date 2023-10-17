How to Watch the Canucks vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and NBCS-PH to see the Flyers look to beat the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Flyers Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Canucks' 270 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.
- The 62 power-play goals the Canucks put up last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 273 power-play chances).
- The Canucks were 11th in the league with a 22.71% power-play conversion rate.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|80
|39
|63
|102
|47
|56
|44.3%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|81
|32
|50
|82
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|78
|7
|69
|76
|45
|56
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|81
|39
|35
|74
|29
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|74
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|38.6%
Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flyers conceded 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the NHL.
- The Flyers had 220 goals last season (2.7 per game), 29th in the league.
- They had the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -56.
- With 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), the Flyers were 31st in the NHL.
- The Flyers' power-play percentage (15.56) ranked them 32nd in the league.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|60
|31
|30
|61
|26
|34
|46.7%
|Owen Tippett
|77
|27
|22
|49
|25
|44
|63.3%
|Morgan Frost
|81
|19
|27
|46
|26
|37
|45.8%
|Scott Laughton
|78
|18
|25
|43
|42
|35
|47.3%
|Joel Farabee
|82
|15
|24
|39
|40
|25
|35.6%
