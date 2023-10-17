Canucks vs. Flyers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 17
The Vancouver Canucks (2-0) are favorites when they go on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1) on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The Canucks are -140 on the moneyline to win, while the Flyers have +115 moneyline odds.
Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canucks vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Canucks Moneyline
|Flyers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-140
|+115
|6.5
Canucks vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- The Canucks will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- The Flyers have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Vancouver is yet to play with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.
- Philadelphia has played with moneyline odds of +115 or longer once this season and lost that game.
