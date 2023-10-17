Canucks vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Vancouver Canucks (2-0) and Philadelphia Flyers (1-1) play at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Flyers are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Canucks vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Canucks 5, Flyers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-140)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Flyers Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks had a 38-37-7 record overall, with a 14-7-21 record in games that went to overtime, last season.
- Vancouver was 14-12-5 (33 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.
- In the 11 games last season the Canucks recorded just one goal, they lost every time.
- Vancouver finished 3-14-0 in the 17 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering six points).
- The Canucks scored three or more goals in 52 games (35-10-7, 77 points).
- In the 31 games when Vancouver recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 14-14-3 record (31 points).
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver was 15-17-4 (34 points).
- The Canucks were outshot by their opponent 39 times, and went 20-16-3 (43 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|13th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|29th
|25th
|3.61
|Goals Allowed
|3.37
|23rd
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|12th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|20th
|11th
|22.71%
|Power Play %
|15.56%
|32nd
|32nd
|71.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.68%
|26th
Canucks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
