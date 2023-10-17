The Vancouver Canucks (2-0) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The Canucks took down the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-130) Flyers (+110) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

In the 11 games the Canucks were the moneyline favorite a season ago they tallied a 6-5 win-loss record.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or better last season, Vancouver put together a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied probability of 56.5% to win.

Vancouver and its opponent combined for more than Tuesday's over/under of 6 goals 60 times last season.

Canucks vs Flyers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Flyers Rankings

Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank) Flyers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 270 (13th) Goals 220 (29th) 296 (25th) Goals Allowed 276 (23rd) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 35 (31st) 69 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks' 270 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 13th in the league.

Vancouver was 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.

The 62 power-play goals Vancouver recorded last season (11th in the NHL) came via 273 chances.

The Canucks' 22.71% power-play conversion rate was 11th in the league.

Vancouver scored 15 shorthanded goals last season.

The Canucks killed 71.6% of opponent power plays, the 32nd-ranked percentage in the league.

The Canucks won 49.5% of their faceoffs to rank 17th in the NHL.

Vancouver had an 11.1% shooting percentage, which ranked third in the league.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

