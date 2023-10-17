Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Flyers on October 17, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Elias Pettersson is Vancouver's top contributor with six points. He has one goal and five assists this season.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|1
|3
|4
|5
Brock Boeser Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Brock Boeser has four goals and one assist to total five points (2.5 per game).
Boeser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|4
|0
|4
|8
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Quinn Hughes has four total points for Vancouver, with zero goals and four assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|0
|3
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Travis Konecny's four points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up three goals and one assist in two games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 12
|2
|0
|2
|5
