Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Elias Pettersson is Vancouver's top contributor with six points. He has one goal and five assists this season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 1 3 4 5

Brock Boeser Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Brock Boeser has four goals and one assist to total five points (2.5 per game).

Boeser Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 4 0 4 8

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Quinn Hughes has four total points for Vancouver, with zero goals and four assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 0 3 3 3

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Travis Konecny's four points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up three goals and one assist in two games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 12 2 0 2 5

