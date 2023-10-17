The Vancouver Canucks, Conor Garland included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Garland? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Conor Garland vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Garland Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Garland averaged 14:55 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

He scored a goal in a game 15 times last season in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.

Garland had an assist in 25 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

He has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Garland having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

