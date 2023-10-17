The Vancouver Canucks, including Elias Pettersson, are in action Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Pettersson's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Pettersson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pettersson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 80 games last season, Pettersson had a plus-minus rating of +16, and averaged 20:03 on the ice.

He had a goal in 33 of 80 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

In 44 of 80 games last season, Pettersson had an assist -- and 15 of those games included multiple assists.

Pettersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.