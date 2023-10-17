Filip Hronek will be among those in action Tuesday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Hronek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Filip Hronek vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Hronek Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Hronek averaged 16:56 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

He scored a goal in a game eight times last season in 64 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hronek had an assist in 26 of 64 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Hronek Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

