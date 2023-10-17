Jonathan Tanner Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Miller in that upcoming Canucks-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Tanner Miller vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Miller Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Miller had a plus-minus rating of -7, and averaged 20:25 on the ice.

He had a goal in 28 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

In 42 of 81 games last season, Miller had an assist -- and eight of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Miller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

