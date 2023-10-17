The Seattle Kraken, with Jaden Schwartz, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Schwartz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Schwartz's plus-minus rating last season was -17, in 15:05 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 19 times last season over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

In 17 of 71 games last season, Schwartz had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

He has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.