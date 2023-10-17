The injury report for the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) heading into their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) currently includes just one player on it. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Pavel Francouz G Out Groin

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kraken were fourth in the NHL in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+125) 6

