Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-155)
|Kraken (+130)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken were an underdog in 26 games last season, with 10 upset wins (38.5%).
- Seattle won nine of its 17 games last season when an underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have a 43.5% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- A total of 57 of Seattle's games ended with over 6 goals last season.
Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.
- Seattle conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.
- Seattle had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken's power-play percentage (19.75) ranked them 21st in the league.
- Seattle had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).
- The 76.69% penalty-kill percentage of the Kraken was 21st in the league.
- The Kraken were 31st in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (45.3%).
- With a shooting percentage of 11.6%, Seattle was second in the league.
- The Kraken held their opponents scoreless three times.
