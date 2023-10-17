Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Avalanche on October 17, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Vince Dunn has scored zero goals (zero per game) and collected one assist (0.3 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with one total point (0.3 per game). He averages two shots per game, shooting 0%.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Jaden Schwartz is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with one total point (0.3 per game), with one goal and zero assists in three games.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jared McCann Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Jared McCann's one goal and zero assists add up to one points this season.
McCann Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with four points. He has two goals and two assists this season.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|2
|2
|4
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Cale Makar is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through two games, with two goals and one assist.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
