Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Does a bet on Bjorkstrand intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Bjorkstrand had a plus-minus of -1, and averaged 15:25 on the ice.

He had a goal in 18 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 23 of 81 games last season, Bjorkstrand had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Bjorkstrand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.