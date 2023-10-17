The Vancouver Canucks, including Quinn Hughes, are in action Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Hughes Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Hughes had a plus-minus of +15, and averaged 25:20 on the ice.

In six of 78 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 49 of 78 games last season, Hughes had an assist -- and 18 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 64.5% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.8% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

