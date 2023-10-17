Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche face off on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Gourde's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Gourde averaged 17:08 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +23.

He had a goal in 13 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Gourde had an assist in 28 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists six times.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Gourde has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.