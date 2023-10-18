Game 3 of the ALCS takes place on Wednesday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Houston Astros. The Rangers will look to take a 3-0 lead while the Astros hope to get back on track with a win at Globe Life Field, starting at 8:03 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. Cristian Javier is starting for the Astros while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third in MLB action with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in baseball with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 524 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Scherzer is looking to secure his 15th quality start of the year.

Scherzer will try to secure his 23rd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (10-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in five scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

He has 11 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

