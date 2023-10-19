Alexander Wennberg will be among those in action Thursday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Wennberg's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg's plus-minus this season, in 18:47 per game on the ice, is -2.

Wennberg has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Through four games this year, Wennberg has not recorded a point.

Wennberg has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

Wennberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 17 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

