The Seattle Kraken, Andre Burakovsky among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Burakovsky in that upcoming Kraken-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andre Burakovsky vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burakovsky Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Burakovsky has averaged 17:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Burakovsky has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Through four games this season, Burakovsky has not recorded a point.

Through four games this year, Burakovsky has not recorded an assist.

Burakovsky's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Burakovsky has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burakovsky Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 0 Points 1 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.