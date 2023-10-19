Andrei Kuzmenko will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning meet on Thursday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Kuzmenko? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Kuzmenko averaged 16:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +9.

He had a goal in 31 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Kuzmenko had an assist in 29 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

Defensively, the Lightning allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

