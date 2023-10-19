Brock Boeser will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Boeser? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brock Boeser vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boeser Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Boeser's plus-minus last season was -20, in 16:34 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 17 of 74 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Boeser had an assist in 29 of 74 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

Boeser's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Boeser Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

Defensively, the Lightning gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

