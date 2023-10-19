Canucks vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - October 19
Entering a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1), the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 at Amalie Arena.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Steven Stamkos
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- Vancouver's total of 296 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 25th in the NHL.
- Their -26 goal differential was 23rd in the league.
Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Tampa Bay conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.
Canucks vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-130)
|Canucks (+110)
|7
