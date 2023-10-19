The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Canucks vs Lightning Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -26, they were 23rd in the league.

The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks' power-play percentage (22.71) ranked them 11th in the league.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 80 39 63 102 47 56 44.3% Jonathan Tanner Miller 81 32 50 82 46 58 55% Quinn Hughes 78 7 69 76 45 56 - Andrei Kuzmenko 81 39 35 74 29 32 0% Brock Boeser 74 18 37 55 21 23 38.6%

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Lightning allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

The 71 power-play goals the Lightning put up last season were third-best in the NHL (on 280 power-play chances).

The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.

Lightning Key Players