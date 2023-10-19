How to Watch the Canucks vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Lightning and Canucks meet on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -26, they were 23rd in the league.
- The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' power-play percentage (22.71) ranked them 11th in the league.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|80
|39
|63
|102
|47
|56
|44.3%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|81
|32
|50
|82
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|78
|7
|69
|76
|45
|56
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|81
|39
|35
|74
|29
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|74
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|38.6%
Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Lightning allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
- The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.
- The 71 power-play goals the Lightning put up last season were third-best in the NHL (on 280 power-play chances).
- The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|30
|83
|113
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|51
|44
|95
|45
|51
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|34
|50
|84
|54
|25
|53.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
|Mikhail Sergachev
|79
|10
|54
|64
|45
|55
|-
