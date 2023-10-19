Canucks vs. Lightning: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
Thursday's NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) and the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at Amalie Arena sees the Lightning as home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Canucks (+110). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Canucks vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Canucks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|7
Canucks vs. Lightning Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 7 goals three times.
- The Lightning have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Canucks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 2-0.
- Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Vancouver has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer twice this season, and won both.
Canucks Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Elias Pettersson
|0.5 (-128)
|1.5 (+175)
|2.5 (-161)
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|0.5 (+185)
|0.5 (-118)
|-
|Quinn Hughes
|0.5 (-154)
|0.5 (-189)
|1.5 (-182)
