Thursday's NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) and the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at Amalie Arena sees the Lightning as home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Canucks (+110). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Canucks vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 7 goals three times.

The Lightning have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Canucks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 2-0.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Vancouver has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer twice this season, and won both.

Canucks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Elias Pettersson 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+175) 2.5 (-161) Andrei Kuzmenko 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-118) - Quinn Hughes 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (-182)

